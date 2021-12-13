US Won't Punish Personnel for Drone Strike That Killed 10 Civilians

The U.S. military will not impose punishment on personnel for the summer drone strike in Afghanistan that killed 10 civilians, including seven children, according to The New York Times.

The strike, which the U.S. military initially claimed had killed two ISIS-K fighters, killed an aid worker named Zemari Ahmadi and his family, which included seven children.

Two Defense Department officials confirmed to NBC News that two top military commanders, Marine Corps Central Command General Kenneth McKenzie and Army Special Forces Operations Command Gen. Richard Clarke, recommended that the personnel involved in the incident receive no punishment.

"It wasn’t an outcome that we came to without careful thought and consideration," Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said during a press conference on Monday, according to the Times. "There was not a strong enough case to be made for personal accountability."

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also recommended not to punish any of the personnel involved in what he described as a "horrible mistake."

McKenzie said last September that the strike "was a mistake," and added that he is "fully responsible for the strike and the tragic outcome."

Steven Kwon, the founder and president of the aid organization Nutrition & Education International that employed Ahmadi, told the Times that "this decision is shocking."

He said, "How can our military wrongly take the lives of 10 precious Afghan people, and hold no one accountable in any way?"