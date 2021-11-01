Taliban Allegedly Kill Wedding Guests for Playing Music

In Afghanistan, three men claiming to be aligned with the Taliban shot and killed three members of a wedding reception for playing music.

On Friday, the three alleged members of the Taliban approached a wedding reception where they asked the attendees, according to the Washington Examiner, to turn their music down. When the attendees refused, the gunmen opened fire, killing three and injuring 10.

In the wake of the aftermath, two of the gunmen found themselves arrested; one, however, is still at large.

Later, on Sunday, a spokesman for the Taliban denied that the three men involved in the shooting were aligned with the Taliban. However, he also noted that while violence was not the correct response, Shariah discourages entertainment.

"In the ranks of the Islamic Emirate, no one has the right to turn anyone away from music or anything, only to try to persuade them. That is the main way. If anyone kills someone by himself, even if they are our personnel, that is a crime. And we will introduce them to the courts, and they will face the law," spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.

The Taliban outlawed music in 1996 when they held power until 2001. Following the withdrawal of United States forces from the region, the militant group seized power of the country's capital Kabul in a matter of weeks.

