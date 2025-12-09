Bipartisan House Plan Would Extend Healthcare Subsidies

A group of bipartisan lawmakers, led by moderate House Republicans, introduced a long-shot bill that would extend the expiring enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies, The Hill reported.

The plan was backed by Republican Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, Don Bacon of Nebraska, Rob Bresnahan of Pennsylvania, and Nicole Malliotakis of New York.

Democrats Jared Golden of Maine, Tom Suozzi of New York, Don Davis of North Carolina, and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez of Washington have also signed onto the legislation.

The bill would extend enhanced subsidies for two years with new income limits and antifraud measures, like other plans that have been introduced in the House and Senate, The Hill reported.

The plan would require users to consent to any changes in their coverage and prompt notifications before any changes in their Affordable Care Act coverage go into effect, a measure meant to prevent waste, fraud, and abuse.

The bill also allows people to deposit half their subsidy into a health savings account to help pay their premiums.

"When the stakes are this high, responsible governance means securing 80% of what families need today rather than risking 100% of nothing tomorrow," Fitzpatrick said in a statement.

"We built this the right way — with input from across the aisle and across chambers — with the clearest pathway to the president's desk," he added.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., has said leaders are developing their own healthcare proposal, which they expect to unveil this week with a vote planned by the end of the year.

Fitzpatrick has threatened to file a discharge petition to force a vote if his bill is not considered.

Two Senate Republican chairs are advancing an alternative healthcare proposal that would eliminate Affordable Care Act subsidies and instead channel government assistance directly to consumers through health savings accounts, Axios reported Monday.

The proposal from Senate Health Committee Chair Bill Cassidy, R-La., and Finance Committee Chair Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, would allow current "Obamacare" subsidies to expire at year's end and be replaced by "pre-funded, patient-driven accounts."

The chairs said their plan would cut insurance premiums by 11% by 2027 and beyond via "cost-sharing reduction payments."

Senate Democrats, meanwhile, are set to force a vote this week on legislation extending the tax credits for three years. The vote was promised by Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., in talks that ended a lengthy government shutdown.

But the Democrats' bill is expected to fall well short of the 60 votes needed to advance.