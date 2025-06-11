US Vet Group Aids Rescue of Sex Trafficked Peruvians

The Nashville-based U.S. veterans group Aerial Recovery provided critical assistance to authorities in Peru and helped rescue 18 girls and women who were victimized by a sex trafficking network.

Aerial Recovery posted about the rescue coordinated by the Peruvian National Police.

"We were honored to come alongside them and support their courageous work with technical assistance and undercover personnel," a statement read.

The National Police reported raids at eight buildings in Lima resulting in the rescues along with the arrest of at least 10 perpetrators alleged to be a part of the gang La Guerrilla Pobre.

All of those arrested are being charged with involvement in sexual exploitation and are expected to be detained for at least a week to handle initial processing of the legal cases against them.

Aerial Recovery co-founder Britnie Turner posted that the group's operators involved in the raids were glad to help the victims get away from their captors.

"These girls were lured, lied to, and threatened with death," she said.

She added, "Rescuing them isn't just about law enforcement — it's about restoring their dignity and future."

The victims are now receiving support from Aerial Recovery.

The group describes itself as "Veteran-led Humanitarian Special Operators on a mission to: Save Lives (and) Stop Evil."