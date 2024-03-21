Indo-Pacific Chief Warns China Set to Invade Taiwan by '27

China will be ready to launch an invasion of Taiwan by 2027, the top U.S. military leader for the Indo-Pacific region told the Senate Armed Services Committee on Thursday.

"Even amidst slowing economic growth, the PRC [People's Republic of China] continues its aggressive military buildup, modernization, and coercive gray-zone operations," Navy Adm. John Aquilino, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, said in his opening statement at the hearing. "All indications point to the PLA [People's Liberation Army] meeting President Xi Jinping's directive to be ready to invade Taiwan by 2027.

"Furthermore, the PLA's actions indicate their ability to meet Xi's preferred timeline to unify Taiwan with mainland China by force if directed."

China has taken a more aggressive stance toward Taiwan during Joe Biden's presidency, with large-scale naval exercises in the Taiwan Strait, which separates the island country from the mainland, and in the South China Sea.

China has long claimed sovereignty over Taiwan, which has self-ruled since breaking from the Communist nation in 1949, and Xi has vowed to unify the countries. Although the U.S. does not have official diplomatic ties with Taiwan, Biden has said on multiple occasions that U.S. forces would help defend Taiwan should China invade.

"Although the PRC claims it prefers to achieve unification through peaceful means, Xi will not renounce the use of force," Aquilino said.

Aquilino noted the situation in the Indo-Pacific is trending in the wrong direction for the U.S.

"Things are trending in the wrong direction based on the capability capacity, defense industrial base, their actions and intent by the People's Republic of China," he said in response to a question by ranking member Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss. "They are continuing to develop their military machine despite an economy that has significant problems."

Aquilino said China has increased its military spending by 7.2% this year. The Wall Street Journal reported March 5 that much of the increase is focused on challenging U.S. power in the region and positioning Beijing to wrest control of Taiwan. Total military spending this year will reach about $232 billion, the Journal reported, citing a draft budget report.

"That's three years in a row they've increased it," Aquilino said. "I'm not sure that's a very transparent number. My assessment is they're actually spending more on defense than they articulate."