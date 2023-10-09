ADL Head Rips MSNBC Over Israel Coverage

Anti-Defamation League Director Jonathan Greenblatt on Monday sharply criticized MSNBC for its coverage of the recent attack on Israel, asking if Hamas is "writing the scripts" for their programs.

MSNBC host Ali Velshi criticized politicians over the weekend for a lack of "nuance" when speaking out about the attack, and another network host, Ayman Mohyeldin, said, "What we are seeing today is the deadly consequences of failed policies" on the part of the United States, Israel, and the region as a whole.

Greenblatt, during an interview on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," said that despite his "love" for MSNBC he's "angry" with the network for its coverage of Israel.

"While I am sad and trying to cope, I'll be honest: I am angry. I am angry with the world that allowed the dehumanization of Israelis and sanitized the terrorism of Hamas. I must say I love this show, and I love this network, but I've got to ask, Who's writing the scripts? Hamas?" He said.

Greenblatt continued, "The people who did this, they are not fighters … they are not militants. And I'm looking right at the camera: They are terrorists. It is a barbarian who rapes and brutalizes women, who kills children in front of their parents and then brings them over to Gaza, who literally we've heard all these reports and we know these aren't just reports.

"These were filmed gleefully by the barbarians who committed these grotesque crimes."

He went on to add: "Please stop calling this a retaliation. This is a defensive measure against an organization that is committed to one thing: killing Jews, not a peaceful resolution of a conflict, but murdering Jews. And if you're wondering if I'm exaggerating, please, I beg of you, everyone watching and everyone at this network just watch the footage."