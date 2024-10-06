ADL Recorded More Than 10K Antisemitic Incidents in US Since Oct. 7

A new survey from The Anti-Defamation League found that antisemitic incidents in the United States have skyrocketed since the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on Israel.

Preliminary data from the ADL shows a 200% increase, with more than 10,000 incidents reported, versus 3,325 the previous year. It’s the highest number of incidents since the ADL began tracking the data in 1979.

ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said, “Today, we mourn the victims of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack in Israel, marking one year since the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust. From that day on, Jewish Americans haven’t had a single moment of respite."

“Instead,” he said, “we’ve faced a shocking number of antisemitic threats and experienced calls for more violence against Israelis and Jews everywhere.”

The incidents fell into three categories: verbal or written harassment, vandalism, and physical assault, according to the ADL Center on Extremism. The majority of incidents, at 8,015, encompassed verbal or written harassment.

At least 1,200 incidents occurred on college campuses, a 500% increase over the previous year, which recorded around 200 incidents.

The survey found that more than 3,000 of the incidents took place during anti-Israel rallies, which involved protesters expressing support for Hamas, Hezbollah, and other terrorist groups.

ADL tracks the data and publishes it annually in its Audit of Antisemitic Incidents. The ADL recorded an unprecedented 8,873 antisemitic incidents in 2023, a 140% jump over 2022.

Final 2024 data is slated for publication in the spring of 2025.