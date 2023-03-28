×
Adidas Ends Partnership With Beyonce: WSJ

Tuesday, 28 March 2023 07:33 AM EDT

Adidas has ended its fashion partnership with Beyoncé, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

If confirmed, it would mark a second high-profile split between Adidas and a celebrity partner, after the German sportswear giant ended its collaboration with Kanye West over his antisemitic comments.

Adidas, which had signed a deal with Beyoncé in April 2019 to relaunch her brand Ivy Park, declined to comment.

The Hollywood Reporter was the first to report the sportswear giant and the American pop star cut ties, saying last Thursday the decision was mutual and citing "major creative differences."

The Wall Street Journal said sales of Ivy Park have been underperforming expectations for years. 

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


