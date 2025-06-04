Rep: McDowell Seeks to End Biden-Era Immigration Loophole

Rep. Addison McDowell, R-N.C. introduction legislation on Wednesday seeking to end a Biden-era immigration loophole, Breitbart first reported.

The 31-year-old congressman from North Carolina told the outlet the ability grant parole without a proper procedure is directly responsible for over 2 million illegal immigrants remaining in the United States and overwhelming the social services of local communities.

"Joe Biden and his administration blew the side door into America wide open — turning immigration parole into a mass-entry pipeline for millions of unvetted foreign nationals," McDowell wrote to the outlet. "My bill ends this Biden-era loophole and cuts the head off the snake for good. No more will a woke president be able to flood our communities, putting the safety of American families and our country at risk."

McDowell's Preventing the Abuse of Immigration Parole Act specifically seeks to terminate the parole process which former Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas used to granted parole to over 2.8 million immigrants. By immediately granting parole Mayorkas was able to bypass the typical visa procedure, which included skipping background and forcing unvetted immigrants on communities throughout America. The bill also seeks to ensure that any future Democrat administration cannot abuse the parole system again.

Under McDowell's legislation Chinese, Iranian, Russian, North Korean, Cuban, and Syrian nationals would be barred from obtaining parole without a waiver from the Secretary of State and the number of parolees would be capped at 3,000 per fiscal year beginning in 2029.

"Immigration parole is not a rubber stamp for open-border bureaucrats to grant entry into America by the millions," McDowell said adding, "When you parole foreign nationals in waves with no real vetting, it undermines the purpose of the law and compromises our national security, putting American lives at risk. This bill restores common sense by capping parole and shutting out hostile regimes."

The legislation was cosponsored by fellow Reps. Randy Weber, R-Texas, Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., Abraham Hamadeh, R-Ariz., Glenn Grothman, R-Wisc., Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., Riley Moore, R-W.V., and Nicholas Langworthy, R-N.Y.