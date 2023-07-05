Schiff Hypes Record Fundraising Post-GOP Censure

Rep. Adam Schiff announced on Wednesday a record-setting fundraising haul in the second quarter for his Senate campaign, apparently due to his backers rushing to his defense after successful Republican attempts to officially censure him last month, Axios has reported.

The California Democrat's campaign said it raised $8.1 million between April and June. The windfall brought the campaign's total cash on hand to $29.5 million and surpassed Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock's $7.2 million haul in the second quarter of 2021. It also set a record for the most raised by a Democratic Senate candidate in the second quarter of an off-year, according to a campaign spokesman.

Schiff is running for the seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

Schiff, the former House Intelligence Committee chair, has made sure to emphasize the GOP's censure of him in his fundraising appeals, according to Axios, stating that "we saw how far MAGA Republicans are willing to go to silence me. The censure vote in the House was a partisan effort to intimidate me."

Florida GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna last month forced votes on a resolution censuring Schiff over his allegations about ties between former President Donald Trump and Russia.

The first vote, which included a $16 million fine, failed after 20 House Republicans voted against it, but the resolution did pass a week later without the fine.

During the procedure and vote, Schiff received extensive support from his Democratic colleagues, who heckled House Speaker Kevin McCarthy as he attempted to read out the resolution.

Schiff's two main rivals for the Senate seat — fellow Democratic Reps. Katie Porter and Barbara Lee — have not yet reported their second quarter fundraising numbers.