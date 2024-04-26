WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: adam schiff | san francisco | crime

Rep. Schiff's Bags Stolen in San Francisco Garage

Friday, 26 April 2024 10:47 AM EDT

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., was headed for a posh dinner party Thursday in San Francisco when thieves swiped his baggage from his car in a parking garage, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Schiff was left donned in shirt sleeves and a hiking vest at the dinner — while everyone else wore suits — as he rose to thank lawyer Joe Cotchett for his support in Schiff's bid to replace the late Dianne Feinstein in the U.S. Senate, the newspaper reported.

"Yes, they took my bags," Schiff later told the Chronicle. "But I'm here to thank Joe."

Cotchett was in awe.

"Adam really showed himself tonight," Cotchett said. "He'll be a great senator — he's going to change the Senate tremendously."

Car burglaries in San Francisco been a scourge in recent years, with one 30-day period last year showing there were 1,670, the New York Post reported

But crime statistics this week showed larceny — the type of theft that includes auto burglaries — plunged by 35% in the first quarter of 2024, from 8,389 to 5,402, the Chronicle reported.

Schiff told Cotchett's spokesman Lee Houskeeper he had been warned to not leave anything in the car, the Chronicle reported.

"Maybe he can go out with Willie Brown to choose a new suit from one of the many fine clothing establishments in San Francisco," Houskeeper joked about the former San Francisco mayor famous for his clothing style.

"I guess it's, 'Welcome to San Francisco,'" Houskeeper added.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Friday, 26 April 2024 10:47 AM
