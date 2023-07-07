Instagram Boss: Threads Not Twitter Substitute But Less Angry Place

Instagram chief Adam Mosseri said Friday the new social media platform developed by Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, is not meant as a replacement for Twitter but as a "less angry place for conversations."

The platform Threads launched Wednesday, and the app reportedly has been downloaded 30 million times.

"The goal isn't to replace Twitter," Mosseri posted on his Threads account. "The goal is to create a public square for communities on Instagram that never really embraced Twitter and for communities on Twitter (and other platforms) that are interested in a less angry place for conversations, but not all of Twitter.

"Politics and hard news are inevitably going to show up on Threads — they have on Instagram as well to some extent — but we're not going to do anything to encourage those verticals."

Threads had been widely reported as an alternative to Twitter despite Mosseri's post. Many people have been upset with how Twitter has changed since Elon Musk bought the company last year for $44 billion.

"Politics and hard news are important, I don't want to imply otherwise," Mosseri wrote. "But my take is, from a platform's perspective, any incremental engagement or revenue they might drive is not at all worth the scrutiny, negativity (let's be honest), or integrity risks that come along with them.

"There are more than enough amazing communities — sports, music, fashion, beauty, entertainment, etc. — to make a vibrant platform without needing to get into politics or hard news."

Mosseri's post came a day after Twitter threatened to sue Meta, accusing it of hiring former Twitter employees who "had and continue to have access to Twitter's trade secrets and other highly confidential information," according to a letter from Twitter attorney Alex Spiro to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

"Competition is fine, cheating is not," Musk tweeted Thursday.