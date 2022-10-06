CNN Poll: Laxalt Maintains Lead on Sen. Cortez Masto in Nevada

The battle for the Senate majority will be waged in part in Nevada, and Adam Laxalt is maintaining a consistent – albeit slight – lead over incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., in a bid to flip the seat.

Pollsters have noted seven consecutive polls have Laxalt in the lead, including a 2-point edge among likely voters in the latest CNN poll released Thursday.

A Laxalt victory would be a key pickup in the Senate that is currently divided 50-50, with Vice President Kamala Harris' tiebreaking vote the only thing giving Democrats a majority and control of the committee gavels. There are 50 Republicans in the Senate, along with 48 Democrats and two independents that caucus with them.

Laxalt, endorsed by former President Donald Trump, will be speaking Saturday night at the Save America rally, which will air live on Newsmax. Preview coverage begins at 9 p.m. ET and will go through post-rally coverage until 1 a.m. Sunday on Newsmax.

Among the recent polls that have Laxalt leading the Democrat incumbent, according to conservative poll-tracker Interactive Polls' Twitter post Thursday:

CNN: Laxalt +2 (48/46).

Predictive Insights: Laxalt +2 (45/43).

@Peoples_Pundit: Laxalt +2 (46/44).

Insider Adv.: Laxalt +3 (46/43).

Trafalgar: Laxalt +4 (47/43).

DFP (D): Laxalt +1 (47/46).

Emerson: Laxalt +1 (42/41).

The RealClearPolitics polling average has Laxalt leading by an average of 2.1 percentage points.

Most of those polls, save for one by The Trafalgar Group, has Laxalt within the margin of error, which puts an onus on the final weeks of the campaign before the final vote Nov. 8.

The major political analysts call this seat a "tossup," making Trump's visit Saturday all that more important.

Adam Laxalt's grandfather, Paul Laxalt, was the last Republican to hold this Senate seat before the rein of late Sen. Harry Reid, D-Nev., began in the 1980s.

Trump-backed GOP Gov.-nominee Joe Lombardo also leads his Democrat opponent by 2 points among likely voters. GOP attorney general nominee Tim Marchant leads his Democrat opponent by 3 points.

The poll was conducted for CNN by SSRS among 828 likely Nevada voters Sept. 26-Oct. 2. The margin of sampling error is plus or minus 5.0 percentage points.