Actors' Union Notes Disagreements With Studios' 'Final' Offer, Including AI

The Hollywood actors' union on Monday responded to the latest offer from the major studios and streamers, saying they have yet to reach agreement on several items, including the use of artificial intelligence.

The SAG-AFTRA union posted a message on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, saying its negotiating committee is determined to secure the best deal and bring a responsible end to the strike.

"We're at a critical point in our industry," the union said. "We need a fair contract to make sure this career is viable now AND in the future."

SAG-AFTRA members walked off the job in July to demand higher compensation in the streaming TV era plus protections around the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and other gains.

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents Walt Disney, Netflix and other companies, presented what the studios described as their "last, best and final" offer on Saturday, SAG-AFTRA leadership said in an update to members.

Last week, union leaders expressed "cautious optimism" that a deal could be reached soon but also said there were gaps between the two sides on various issues including the use of AI. Actors are seeking assurances that their digital likenesses will not be used without their permission.