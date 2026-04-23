House Republicans Press ActBlue CEO to Testify

Republicans in Congress are escalating their scrutiny of ActBlue, the major fundraising platform for Democrats, with a formal request for its chief executive to testify on Capitol Hill.

House Administration Committee Chairman Bryan Steil, R-Wis., sent a letter Thursday inviting ActBlue CEO Regina Wallace-Jones to speak at a public hearing set for May 19.

The request comes amid mounting concerns from GOP lawmakers about how the organization handles political donations, particularly those potentially linked to foreign sources.

The push follows a New York Times report indicating that ActBlue's own legal team had cautioned that Wallace-Jones may have misled investigators reviewing the group's safeguards on foreign contributions.

"There are outstanding questions about whether and how ActBlue has remedied its 'fundamentally unserious approach to fraud prevention,'" Steil wrote in the letter to Wallace-Jones. "Accordingly, the Committee requests your prompt assistance in providing information vital to its oversight and investigatory duties."

He further referenced "recent reporting" that suggested "ActBlue's production to the Committee's July 2025 subpoena was deliberately incomplete."

ActBlue and Wallace-Jones have pushed back against those claims, denying any false statements were made to Congress and asserting that the organization has "cooperated fully and transparently" with investigators.

Democrats have dismissed the investigations — including a separate Justice Department inquiry — as politically driven, arguing Republicans are targeting a central pillar of Democrats' fundraising.

Concerns about the testimony request were also raised by ActBlue's legal counsel. In a separate Thursday letter addressed to Steil as well as House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., ActBlue attorney Vincent Cohen accused Republicans of shifting their investigative demands.

He wrote that GOP lawmakers are "continually moving the goalpost" of their investigations "to suit their political needs."

"While ActBlue remains committed to providing relevant information, it is deeply concerned that this latest action constitutes a continued partisan attack on a political opponent at a pivotal moment in the electoral cycle — and that Republican congressional leadership has singled out ActBlue not because of any alleged wrongdoing, but because Republicans see a political advantage to undermining the nonprofit that powers thousands of Democratic candidates and causes at every level," Cohen wrote in the letter, which was obtained by Campaigns & Elections.

The latest outreach from Steil underscores a broader effort by House Republicans to expand their inquiry into ActBlue's operations.

Last week, three GOP-led committees, including the House Administration Committee, pressed the organization for more documents, alleging that key materials had not been turned over.

"Given ActBlue's demonstrated history of misleading Congress, there is considerable reason to believe that ActBlue may have deliberately withheld this responsive material to impede our investigation," Steil, Jordan and Comer wrote.