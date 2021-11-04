ACLU, Teen Sue Tennessee Over Transgender Sports Ban

A transgender teen in Tennessee is suing the state for its policy barring him from competing on a high school boys' golf team because he was born a girl, reports NBC News.

Lambda Legal and the American Civil Liberties Union filed the lawsuit Thursday on behalf of Luc Esquivel, arguing that the law is discriminatory and unconstitutional.

"I was really looking forward to trying out for the [Farragut High] boys' golf team and, if I made it, training and competing with and learning from other boys and improving my game," the 14-year-old said, according to NBC News.

"Then, to have the Legislature pass a law that singled out me and kids like me to keep us from being part of a team, that crushed me, it hurt very much. I just want to play, like any other kid," he added.

Republican Gov. Bill Lee, who said he supported the bill because allowing trans girls to compete in girls' sports "will ruin the opportunity for girls to earn scholarships," signed the bill in March.

In the lawsuit, Leslie Cooper, deputy director for the ACLU's LGBTQ & HIV Project, said the ACLU has challenged five anti-trans laws that passed this year.

"We will continue to fight these relentless attacks on trans youth," Cooper said, according to NBC News. "There is no reason, apart from the Legislature's desire to express its disapproval of transgender people, to keep Luc from playing on the boys' golf team."

According to ABC News, at least 28 states have either proposed or passed approximately 52 bills excluding trans athletes from participating in school sports.

Luc's mother, Shelley, told NBC News she is upset over the law's passage because it is forcing her son to miss out on an important high school experience.

"I know how much Luc was looking forward to playing on the boys' golf team," she said, according to the press release. "It's heartbreaking to see him miss out on this high school experience, and it is painful for a parent to see their child subjected to discrimination because of who they are. I'm proud Luc is taking this step, and his father and I are with him all the way."