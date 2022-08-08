ACLU Calls On DHS to Probe Texas' Policy of Returning Migrants to Border

The American Civil Liberties Union wants federal immigration authorities to stop cooperating with Texas state troopers who transport migrants back to the southern border.

An executive order by Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, authorized state troopers to return migrants to the border, and The Texas Tribune last week reported on suspected migrants being transported to the port of entry in Eagle Pass, Texas, and being turned over to federal authorities.

ACLU Texas and the group's national leadership have asked the Biden administration to investigate the state's policy, the Tribune reported Monday.

Abbott's July 7 executive order authorized troopers to transport migrants back to the U.S.-Texas border, where immigration authorities can process the immigrants more easily. However, the order did not specify how that would occur and under what authority they were being detained, the Tribune said.

Local law enforcement authorities previously turned over immigrants in their custody at the request of federal immigration authorities, and the migrants traditionally were held where they were (e.g., a jail or detention center).

The ACLU on Monday called for an investigation by the Department of Homeland Security's Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties.

The group also called on federal authorities to stop taking migrants transported by state authorities into their custody.

"DHS should decline to take custody of individuals in these circumstances, and should prevent Texas state and local officials from detaining individuals on federal property pursuant to Governor Abbott's executive order," ACLU staff attorneys wrote in a letter to DHS, the Tribune reported.

The Tribune reported that the ACLU also asked DHS to:

Monitor the Eagle Pass port of entry to ensure federal agents are acting appropriately.

Produce data on the purported state authority for the transfer of people from Texas Department of Public Safety to federal agents.

Identify gaps in U.S. Customs and Border Protection policies related to this practice and issue recommendations.

Take all appropriate steps to identify and address civil rights violations that could be occurring under the policy.

Immigration law enforcement is a federal responsibility, but Abbott has taken steps to deal with the surge of migrants that have appeared at the southern border since President Joe Biden took office.