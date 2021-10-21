×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: aclu | texas | hair | policy

ACLU Sues Texas School District Over Long Hair Policy

ACLU Sues Texas School District Over Long Hair Policy
(AP)

By    |   Thursday, 21 October 2021 03:41 PM

The American Civil Liberties Union of Texas has filed a lawsuit claiming a Houston-area school district’s policy has resulted in students being disciplined for having long hair, The Texas Tribune reports.

Six boys and a nonbinary student in the Magnolia Independent School District who range in ages from 7-17 are listed as plaintiffs.

The suit claims the district’s gender-based policy "imposed immense and irreparable harm" on the students.

The Tribune noted that the Magnolia school district’s student handbook says hair must "be no longer than the bottom of a dress shirt collar, bottom of the ear, and out of the eyes for male students." Hair also cannot "be pinned up in any fashion" or "worn in a ponytail or bun for male students."

But the ACLU maintains many of the plaintiffs have worn long hair for years while enrolled in Magnolia ISD and have not faced any discipline until recently.

"We have warned the district repeatedly that its gender-based hair policy violates the Constitution, but the district continues to derail students' lives and deny their right to a public education free from discrimination," Brian Klosterboer, a staff attorney at the ACLU of Texas, told The Hill.

The lawsuit claims the students have been threatened with or sent to in-school suspension for weeks at a time. In some instances, students were put in a "disciplinary alternative education program," and three of them left the school district.

"To be kicked out, pushed out, of school entirely simply because of their gender and their hair is really unconscionable," Klosterboer said.

One of the plaintiff’s is identified only as A.C.,  a 9-year-old Latino student who claims he wears long hair that he keeps in a ponytail and out of his face.

According to the suit, his family was told on the first day of school this year that he would need to cut his hair or he would be sent to in-school suspension.

But his mother said many men in the boy's family keep their hair long.

The suit claims that the boy was placed in in-school suspension for five weeks, where he was separated from other students.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The American Civil Liberties Union of Texas has filed a lawsuit claiming a Houston-area school district's policy has resulted in students being disciplined for having long hair, The Texas Tribune reports.
aclu, texas, hair, policy
354
2021-41-21
Thursday, 21 October 2021 03:41 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved