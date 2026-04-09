Lawsuit Alleges ICE Arrests Based on Race

A coalition of civil rights and immigrant advocacy groups has filed a class action lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security, alleging that Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents are unlawfully arresting people in New York based solely on their race or ethnicity.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in the Eastern District of New York by the New York Civil Liberties Union, Make the Road New York, and the Legal Aid Society, represents eight immigrants who claim they were detained without probable cause.

Attorneys argue that federal agents have engaged in a pattern of targeting Black and Hispanic individuals in public spaces, fueling fear in immigrant communities.

"ICE is profiling and arresting Black and Brown New Yorkers based solely on their appearance. This is an egregious violation of their civil rights that has caused fear and panic to ripple throughout New York's immigrant communities," Meghna Philip, director of the Special Litigation Unit at the Legal Aid Society, said in a statement.

Several incidents cited in the complaint include arrests of individuals going about routine activities, such as watching a game on Staten Island, returning home from work in Brooklyn, and commuting to a train station on Long Island.

All three of the individuals highlighted in the suit were later released after legal challenges.

The plaintiffs assert that agents relied on factors such as appearance and language, which they argue violate constitutional protections against unreasonable searches and seizures.

DHS officials denied the allegations, stating that enforcement actions are based on reasonable suspicion and comply with the Fourth Amendment.

A spokesperson called claims of racial profiling "false."

The lawsuit follows reports of increased immigration arrests in New York, including cases where individuals not originally targeted were detained.

Legal advocates point to a recent Supreme Court opinion suggesting that while race or ethnicity may be considered among several factors, it cannot be the sole basis for enforcement actions.