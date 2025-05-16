Billionaire Ackman: Harvard Needs 'New Leadership'

Harvard graduate and billionaire Bill Ackman has called for the school's board to resign.

Ackman wrote on X, "Chair Penny Pritzker and the entire Harvard Corporation Board need to resign."

Ackman was responding to another post that questioned Harvard's management issues connected to the university's diversity, equity, and inclusion policies. His post referenced attempts to talk with the board without success. "I have reached out to members of the @Harvard Corporation Board offering to help, but I have received no response."

This is not the first time Ackman has suggested there was a need for fresh leadership at Harvard. In 2024, Ackman wrote an opinion piece published by The Free Press in which he said, "The board chair, Penny Pritzker, should resign along with the other members of the board."

The focal point then was controversy surrounding Harvard President Claudine Gay over accusations of plagiarism and concerns about comments related to antisemitism before a congressional hearing. Gay later resigned.

Since then, Harvard has come under fire from President Donald Trump over DEI policies and antisemitic events on campus. On May 5, the White House notified Harvard that federal funding for the university has been blocked until it complies with administration demands.

Ackman's post on Friday said the university board needed to recognize the dire situation it faces.

"They are presiding over the destruction of this once great institution," he said.

"At this point," Ackman wrote, "only new leadership can fix this mess."