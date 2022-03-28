×
Academy Awards Responds to Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars

Will Smith and Chris Rock
Will Smith slaps Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on Sunday in Hollywood, California. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Monday, 28 March 2022 01:08 PM

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences has responded to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock across the face at the Oscars on Sunday, saying in a tweet that it did not condone violence.

The statement came after footage of the confrontation went viral.

"The Academy does not condone violence of any form," the tweet read. "Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world."

Smith confronted Rock after the comedian made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's bald head. Pinkett Smith has previously been vocal about the fact that she lives with alopecia — an autoimmune condition that causes hair loss.

Infuriated by the joke, Smith walked onto the stage and took a swing at Rock with an open palm. He then returned to his seat and shouted for Rock to leave Pinkett Smith alone.

"Keep my wife's name out of your … mouth," he shouted from his seat.

During the commercial break, Denzel Washington escorted Smith to the side of the stage where he spoke with the star and hugged him. Smith later divulged what Washington had said to him: "At your highest moment, be careful because that's when the devil comes for you," according to Fox News.

Smith went on to win his first Academy Award that night. He was awarded for best actor in a leading role for his portrayal of Richard Williams, the father of tennis superstars Venus and Serena, in "King Richard." Viewers were dismayed.

"You watched and broadcast a live assault to millions of people around the world, then awarded a man who committed said assault immediately afterwards without removing him from the building or having him arrested for the crime," one Twitter user wrote to The Academy. "That's the definition of condoning the violence."

Another Twitter user added: "Tonight the Oscars celebrates pedophiles, drug addicts, sexual abusers, cheaters, liars, terrible parents, insincere and condescending fakers, woke agenda driven and purely evil narcissists who make subpar drivel they call entertainment."

A third viewer pointed out that, in "any normal business Will Smith would have been escorted out by security immediately and then arrested. Instead, you gave him an award."

2022-08-28
Monday, 28 March 2022 01:08 PM
