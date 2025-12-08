WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: aca | approval | poll | healthcare | insurance | subsidies | congress

Gallup: ACA Approval Up Ahead of Subsidy Deadline

By    |   Monday, 08 December 2025 10:54 AM EST

Americans' approval of the 2010 Affordable Care Act has edged up to a new high of 57% as a Dec. 31 deadline approaches for enhanced health insurance subsidies created during the pandemic unless Congress acts to extend them.

Gallup has tracked public approval of the ACA since 2012. The latest rating is up 3 points from last year and slightly above prior highs of 55% recorded in April 2017 and November 2020, according to Gallup's reporting on the survey results.

The findings are from the West Health-Gallup Health and Healthcare Survey conducted Nov. 3-25 among 1,321 U.S. adults. Gallup reported a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 4 percentage points at the 95% confidence level for results based on the full national sample.

Independents drove much of the year-over-year increase in approval, with 63% saying they approve of the ACA, up 10 points to a record high.

Views remain sharply divided by party, with 91% of Democrats approving compared with 15% of Republicans.

Gallup also found Americans split over what should happen next. Among those who approve of the ACA, 49% said they would keep it in place but make significant changes, while 45% preferred keeping it largely as is.

Among those who disapprove, 72% favored repealing and replacing the law compared with 24% who preferred keeping it with significant changes.

In a separate nationally representative web survey, Gallup found 73% of Americans favor federal funding to help hospitals cover medical expenses for uninsured patients, though support narrowed when residency status was specified.

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Americans' approval of the 2010 Affordable Care Act has edged up to a new high of 57% as a Dec. 31 deadline approaches for enhanced health insurance subsidies created during the pandemic unless Congress acts to extend them.
aca, approval, poll, healthcare, insurance, subsidies, congress, independents
255
2025-54-08
Monday, 08 December 2025 10:54 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved