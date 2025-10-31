RNC Joins Lawsuit to Defend N.H. Absentee Voting Law

The Republican National Committee and the New Hampshire Republican Party are joining a lawsuit to "help New Hampshire officials defend SB 287, a law that strengthens voter ID rules for mail-in ballots."

"Voter ID requirements are essential for secure elections," RNC Chair Joe Gruters said in a press release.

"Over 80% of Americans support voter ID safeguards to prevent voter fraud. New Hampshire voters deserve confidence in their elections and assurance that only legal votes are counted."

Adele Robertson and Regina Wilson, who are visually impaired, and Daniel Frye, who is blind, filed a lawsuit in late August to challenge the constitutionality of the law.

They listed New Hampshire Secretary of State David Scanlan and Attorney General John Formella as the defendants.

SB 287, signed into law by New Hampshire Gov. Kelly Ayotte on Aug. 1, requires anyone seeking to vote by absentee ballot to show photo identification in person or have their absentee ballot application form notarized.

"For blind or visually impaired voters like Plaintiffs, having to figure out transportation to a notary or to a clerk's office can prove to be very difficult. And their visual impairments make creating copies of their photo identification or using online notary services more difficult than for other voters," their lawsuit reads.

"To make matters worse, SB 287 imposes these requirements in every election in which New Hampshirites seek to vote by absentee ballot.

"Voters cannot simply provide this information once — they must do so repeatedly for each local, primary, and general election in which they wish to vote absentee."

Therefore, the law imposes a "severe burden" on the right to vote, especially those with disabilities, the suit says.

The RNC said in its press release that SB 287 provides "commonsense safeguards" against voter fraud and helps "preserve trust and integrity in New Hampshire elections."

The lawsuit follows similar RNC efforts in Montana and Indiana that require voter ID when casting a vote.