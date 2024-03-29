×
Tags: abroad | political climate | trump | biden | poll

Poll: 20% Would Consider Leaving US Because of Politics

By    |   Friday, 29 March 2024 02:16 PM EDT

A total of 85% in America say they feel negatively about the current political climate ahead of the 2024 presidential election, with nearly 20% stating they would consider moving out of the country regardless of the election outcome, according to a survey released by Greenback Expat Tax Services.

The survey, conducted among 1,001 Americans, also found:

  • Democrats (41%) are 86% more likely than Republicans (22%) to consider emigrating in response to the current political climate.
  • Nearly 20% of Democrats would consider moving out of the U.S. if Donald Trump wins the election, and nearly 1 in 12 Republicans would consider moving if Joe Biden wins reelection.
  
  • Top issues impacting those surveyed are: abortion and reproductive rights (58%), healthcare (57%), economy and employment (56%), gun control and income equality and poverty (54%), immigration (47%), climate change and environment and civil rights (46%), foreign policy and conflict (43%) and education system/opportunities (38%).

Top countries Americans would consider emigrating to include Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland and Japan.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.


Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

