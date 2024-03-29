Poll: 20% Would Consider Leaving US Because of Politics

A total of 85% in America say they feel negatively about the current political climate ahead of the 2024 presidential election, with nearly 20% stating they would consider moving out of the country regardless of the election outcome, according to a survey released by Greenback Expat Tax Services.
The survey, conducted among 1,001 Americans, also found:
- Democrats (41%) are 86% more likely than Republicans (22%) to consider emigrating in response to the current political climate.
- Nearly 20% of Democrats would consider moving out of the U.S. if Donald Trump wins the election, and nearly 1 in 12 Republicans would consider moving if Joe Biden wins reelection.
- Democrats (41%) are 86% more likely than Republicans (22%) to consider emigrating in response to the current political climate.
- Top issues impacting those surveyed are: abortion and reproductive rights (58%), healthcare (57%), economy and employment (56%), gun control and income equality and poverty (54%), immigration (47%), climate change and environment and civil rights (46%), foreign policy and conflict (43%) and education system/opportunities (38%).
Top countries Americans would consider emigrating to include Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland and Japan.
Solange Reyner ✉
Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.
© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.