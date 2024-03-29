Poll: 20% Would Consider Leaving US Because of Politics

A total of 85% in America say they feel negatively about the current political climate ahead of the 2024 presidential election, with nearly 20% stating they would consider moving out of the country regardless of the election outcome, according to a survey released by Greenback Expat Tax Services.

The survey, conducted among 1,001 Americans, also found:

Democrats (41%) are 86% more likely than Republicans (22%) to consider emigrating in response to the current political climate.

Nearly 20% of Democrats would consider moving out of the U.S. if Donald Trump wins the election, and nearly 1 in 12 Republicans would consider moving if Joe Biden wins reelection.

Democrats (41%) are 86% more likely than Republicans (22%) to consider emigrating in response to the current political climate.

Top issues impacting those surveyed are: abortion and reproductive rights (58%), healthcare (57%), economy and employment (56%), gun control and income equality and poverty (54%), immigration (47%), climate change and environment and civil rights (46%), foreign policy and conflict (43%) and education system/opportunities (38%).

Top countries Americans would consider emigrating to include Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland and Japan.