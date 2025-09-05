DOJ Reiterates It Wants Abrego Garcia Gone

The Department of Justice has again made its position on illegal migrant Kilmar Abrego Garcia known to a federal judge. It wants him out of the country.

The New York Times reported that in a court filing on Friday, the DOJ said that should his attorneys find success opening an asylum case on his behalf, the Trump administration will move to deport Abrego Garcia back to El Salvador.

His case is considered to be among the most contentious and drawn-out immigration cases in recent memory. Abrego Garcia has been in and out of the U.S. and back and forth between detention sites and the courts.

The government claims he is a dangerous criminal who illegally entered the U.S., while attorneys and his supporters say he deserves to remain a resident of the country. In June, a judge ruled that the government’s case against Abrego Garcia relied on “double hearsay” and lacked credibility, according to a Washington Post report.

Following a series of rulings, Abrego Garcia was released on bail under restrictions and monitored conditions, with judges also blocking immediate re-deportation and requiring advance notice of any removal efforts.

Immigration authorities have sought to deport him to a third country — particularly Uganda — a move his legal team argues is punitive and unconstitutional, especially as he faces trial and has applied for asylum under a renewed one-year window following his return.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem told Newsmax that Abrego Garcia has no right to be on American soil. "This man is a suspected terrorist known to affiliate and be friends with MS-13 members. He's an extremely dangerous individual," she said. "A known wife-beater. This is someone that should never be free in the United States of America, and bringing him to justice is incredibly important to the safety of the American people."