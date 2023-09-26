×
Tags: abrams tanks | dmitry peskov | ukraine | russia | war | volodymyr zelenskyy | biden administration

Russia: Abrams Tanks to Ukraine Won't Alter Course of War

Tuesday, 26 September 2023 08:14 PM EDT

Russia said Tuesday the first shipment of U.S. Army M1 Abrams tanks would not alter the course of its war against Russia.

"All this can in no way affect the essence of the [war] and its outcome," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, according to The Hill. "There is no panacea, no single weapon that can change the balance of power on the battlefield."

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday the Abrams tanks arrived in his country, but he did not say how many. The Biden administration had committed to sending 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine. European countries had supplied dozens of German Leopard and British Challenger tanks.

"Abrams tanks are serious weapons but remember what [Russian President Vladimir Putin] said about other tanks made in another country," Peskov said, according to Reuters.

"Well, these [Abrams] too will burn."

The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday although the arrival of the Abrams tanks is welcome, Ukrainian officials acknowledged that, four months into its counteroffensive, the vehicles are unlikely to significantly alter the shape of the war.

Zelenskyy said they will "reinforce [Ukrainian] brigades," according to The Hill.

Ukraine has also repeatedly asked the Biden administration for Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) to help attack and disrupt supply lines, air bases, and rail networks in Russian-occupied territory. The Wall Street Journal reported Friday the U.S. will be sending a small number of ATACMS in the coming weeks, and more could be provided later.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Newsmax Media, Inc.

