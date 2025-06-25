Envoy Witkoff Teases Expansion of Abraham Accords

Steve Witkoff, President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy, teased a "major announcement" on Wednesday suggesting that other countries in the region could soon join the Abraham Accords.

"We believe we will soon make major announcements regarding new countries joining the #Abraham Accords," Witkoff said.

The Abraham Accords were a signature achievement of the first Trump administration in 2020 when the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan agreed to normalize relations with Israel.

Last month at an Israel Independence Day event, Witkoff made a similar prediction, saying, "We think [we] will have some, or a lot of announcements, very, very shortly, which we hope will yield great progress by next year."