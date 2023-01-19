×
abortion

Rite Aid to Dispense Abortion Pill in a Limited Number of Stores

(Dreamstime)

Thursday, 19 January 2023 03:50 PM EST

Rite Aid Corp plans to dispense abortion medication in a limited number of its pharmacies and will serve customers either in person or through mail delivery, the U.S. drugstore chain said on Thursday.

The company aims to dispense the pill, mifepristone, in compliance with federal and state laws.

"We are committed to ensuring equitable access to customers prescribed this product," Rite Aid said in an emailed statement.

Earlier in January, rivals Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc and CVS Health Corp said that they planned to offer abortion pills following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's decision to allow retail pharmacies to offer the drug in the country for the first time.

Medication abortion has drawn increasing attention since the U.S. Supreme Court last June overturned its landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that had legalized abortion nationwide.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


