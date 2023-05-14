×
Pro-life Moms Praise Lives They Created on Mother's Day

By    |   Sunday, 14 May 2023 02:58 PM EDT

Three mothers that were urged to get abortions, but ignored the doctors, are hailing the precious lives they have created on Mother's Day.

"The doctors came in with that serious expression on their face and said my now 8-year-old had an elevated risk of a trisomy disorder, the most famous of which is Down Syndrome, of course," Catherine Glenn Foster of Americans United for Life told "Fox & Friends Weekend."

"And they sat me down, and they said, 'Maybe you should consider abortion.' I said 'Absolutely not.' I'm here to be a witness to you that every single human life is precious, and that's something that I've consistently maintained throughout my career, and I'm going to choose life come what may.'"

Courtney Baker wrote a letter to her doctor that urged the abortion after she had her baby.

"My doctor was so wrong, and there are just so many out there that are just so wrong," Baker told Fox news. "They need to understand that the moms are the experts. They know that their child is a masterpiece, and they have a plan, and they have a purpose in this world, and my daughter is proving that.

"Her legacy is life, and we need to speak up."

Suzanne Guy had her baby against her doctor's recommendation and is now a pro-life activist, campaigning to protect the lives of the unborn.

"Every single one of these precious children in the womb are valuable, unique, made in the image of the almighty God, and they must be protected and must be fought for," she said.

"These doctors need to use their power to protect and fight for all lives."

Foster said pregnant mother's need support more than a way to end their unborn child's lives.

"It's important to be the bridge to those moms, to make sure that moms know that we are here for them because that relationship, that support can mean the difference between despair and hope, death and life, regret and family," Foster said.

In a separate angle of political ideology affecting America, conservative pundit Erin Elmore posted a maternity photo of herself on Twitter, hailing the beauty of pregnancy and being a woman.

"Happy Mother's Day," she wrote. "Men cannot have babies."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
374
Sunday, 14 May 2023 02:58 PM
