Tags: abortion | travel

Blackstone, Carlyle, Apollo to Cover Abortion-Related Travel Costs

Blackstone, Carlyle, Apollo to Cover Abortion-Related Travel Costs
(Dreamstime)

Monday, 27 June 2022 06:46 PM

Private equity firms Blackstone Inc, Apollo Global Management Inc and Carlyle Group Inc will reimburse U.S. employees' expenses for traveling out of state to access abortion reproduction care services.

Other Wall Street firms, including J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs, have announced similar measures after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned its landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that guaranteed a woman's constitutional right to an abortion.

Spokespersons for Blackstone and Apollo confirmed their new policies in statements to Reuters. Carlyle Chief Executive Kewsong Lee notified staff about the new benefit in a memo on Monday, a spokesperson said.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


