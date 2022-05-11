Scalise: Expect Day One Vote on Born-Alive Bill If GOP Wins Control in Midterms

Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., says the GOP will take up the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act on "day one" if Republicans win the lower chamber in the 2022 midterm elections.

The bill, which would prohibit a healthcare practitioner from failing to provide care to babies that survive an abortion or attempted abortion, was introduced by Rep. Ann Wagner, R-Mo., last January.

Scalise's comments follow the leak of a draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion suggesting the court is poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

"I hope that the ruling comes out soon, and I hope it's the ruling that was leaked. I'm disappointed that there was a leak," Scalise said.

"We're a party who defends life, and we would celebrate a ruling that allows elected leaders to defend life and debate in open public what those laws should be in every state and in Washington. Clearly, we will move day one if we get the majority on the Born-Alive Act," he later added.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday said most Senate Republicans think abortion will be "dealt with at the state level" instead of with a nationwide ban.

"I think it's safe to say there aren't 60 votes there at the federal level, no matter who happens to be in the majority, no matter who happens to be in the White House," McConnell said. "So, I think the widespread sentiment of my caucus is that this issue will be dealt with at the state level."

A nationwide ban on abortion, though, is still possible, McConnell said over the weekend.

"If the leaked opinion became the final opinion, legislative bodies — not only at the state level but at the federal level — certainly could legislate in that area," he said. "And if this were the final decision, that was the point that it should be resolved one way or another in the legislative process. So yeah, it's possible."