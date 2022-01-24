×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Abortion | abortion | roev.wade | supremecourt | virginia

Virginia AG Urges Supreme Court to Reconsider Roe v. Wade Decision

Virginia AG Urges Supreme Court to Reconsider Roe v. Wade Decision
Jason Miyares is sworn in as the 48th Attorney General during the Inauguration for Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin on January 15, 2022 in Richmond, Virginia.(Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 24 January 2022 08:43 PM

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares urged the U.S. Supreme Court in a letter on Friday to overrule the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision and hand the issue back to states.

Under previous Democratic state Attorney General Mark Herring, Virginia joined 21 states in calling for the court to reaffirm the nearly 50-year precedent in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case regarding abortion restrictions in Mississippi, according to The Hill.

“The Attorney General has reconsidered Virginia’s position in this case,” Miyares said in the letter. “Virginia is now of the view that the Constitution is silent on the question of abortion, and that it is therefore up to the people in the several states to determine the legal status and regulatory treatment of abortion.”

“It is Virginia’s position that the court’s decisions in Roe and Casey were wrongly decided,” he added. “This court should restore judicial neutrality to the abortion debate by permitting the people of the several states to resolve these questions for themselves.”

On Thursday, Republican lawmaker Nick Freitas introduced the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act in the Virginia House of Delegates. The bill would ban abortion after 20 weeks in the state, 8News WRIC Richmond reported.

Experts say the moves foreshadow a shifting landscape over abortion in Virginia after the November 2021 election saw Republicans win all statewide offices and take control of the House of Delegates.

“I think that the new 20-week bill is the most likely vehicle now,” Carl Tobias, a law professor at the University of Richmond, told The Hill. “However, stricter measures could still be introduced and possibly passed.”

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares urged the U.S. Supreme Court in a letter on Friday to overrule the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision and hand the issue back to states.
abortion, roev.wade, supremecourt, virginia
268
2022-43-24
Monday, 24 January 2022 08:43 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved