Harvard Law Lecturer: SCOTUS Justices Should be Accosted

Harvard Law School lecturer Alejandra Caraballo has called for the harassment of six Supreme Court justices who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade in June.

Caraballo, a "clinical instructor at Harvard Law School's Cyberlaw Clinic," tweeted on June 25, a day after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, that the justices should be "accost[ed]."

"The 6 justices who overturned Roe should never know peace again," Caraballo wrote. "It is our civic duty to accost them every time they are in public. They are pariahs. Since women don't have their rights, these justices should never have a peaceful moment in public again.

"They're coming for contraception, same sex marriage, and the ability to criminalize LGBTQ people again. May those justices feel the unease, insecurity, and anxiety they seek to inflict on us," she added, along with a picture of the six justices she called on people to accost.

Caraballo later posted a picture indicating her call to "accost" the justices had "not" been deemed by Twitter as a violation of their policies.

But George Washington University Law School scholar Jonathan Turley still called out Caraballo's call for harassment, writing:

"As noted by Campus Reform, Caraballo is also an advocate for censorship, calling for Twitter to ban the popular conservative site 'Libs of TikTok' as a 'terrorist' enterprise because it shows liberals talking about themselves.

"I have defended the right of people to protest justices, but having a right does not mean that you cannot abuse that right. Hounding and harassing justices and judges because you do not like their conclusions is wrong and dangerous. Most Americans are appalled by this conduct and we need to collectively condemn those who seek to mete out their own retaliatory justice.

"As more on the left call for aggressive protests and public confrontations, this harassment is more and more likely to turn violent. There are many unbalanced individuals who will see such calls as a license for violent action. A justice or judge should not have to put his or her family at risk to serve on our courts. These academics are fueling a sense of mob justice that will cause untold harm to our judicial system and the rule of law."