Mississippi AG Certifies Roe Trigger Law; State's Abortion Ban Takes Effect July 7

Mississippi's near-total ban on abortion will become a law on July 7, now that state Attorney General Lynn Fitch has formally certified a "trigger law" from the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Prior to the Supreme Court rulings from Friday, which also included upholding the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision (6-3 vote), Mississippi law had a trigger clause that empowered the state attorney general to certify any SCOTUS rulings pertaining to overturning Roe — provided they executed the task within a 10-day window.

And now, come July 7, anyone who performs or attempts to perform an abortion within state lines could be charged with a felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

"Mississippi's laws to promote life are solid and thanks to the Court's clear and strong opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, they can now go into effect," AG Fitch said in a news release.

Fitch added: "As we have said throughout this case, Roe v. Wade presented a false choice between a woman's future and her child's life. As we proceed in this post-Roe world, the people of Mississippi and of all the states will be able to fully engage in the work of both empowering women and promoting life. I am grateful that the Court has given us this opportunity."

As Newsmax noted last week, once Mississippi's abortion law takes effect, the notable exceptions will likely include cases of rape, or "when the woman's health is at serious risk."

Also, according to the Mississippi Clarion Ledger, after July 7, clinics will not be available within state lines; and abortions "will primarily be performed" in hospital settings.

Sen. Joey Fillingane, R-Miss., authored Mississippi's trigger law in 2007, just one year after taking office in the Senate.

Citing various reports, Mississippi is one of 13 American states with existing trigger laws on the books, regarding abortion rights.

Five states have abortion bans predating the 1973 Roe decision.

And a number of states have restrictions which don't ban abortion outright, but also go further than what the Roe v. Wade standard previously allowed.