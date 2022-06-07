Activists Strip During Joel Osteen Church Service to Protest Likely Roe v. Wade Reversal

Celebrity pastor Joel Osteen's Sunday church service took a turn for the strange when three abortion activists showed up at his Texas megachurch and stripped down to their underwear.

People had begun to take their seats at Lakewood Church after Osteen finished leading a prayer when a woman stood up, took off her dress and yelled, "It's my body, my f*****g choice!"

A second woman then pulled off her dress and shouted, "Overturn Roe, hell no!" followed by a third woman who removed her clothing and joined in the chants.

Realizing what was happening, Osteen paused what he had planned to discuss and said, "I'm glad to be in the house of the Lord with people of faith."

"We love everybody," he said. "We just thank the Lord that he's in control and he has all things in his hands, and I think as long as I keep talking you can't hear what everybody else is saying."

The three activists with Texas Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights were quickly escorted out by church security and video footage shared on Twitter by the abortion rights group shows congregants cheering their removal.

Wearing the color that represents the pro-choice movement, the women were clad in white sports bras with green handprints on them and waved green bandanas as they chanted.

Texas Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights shared the videos under the hashtag #green4abortion.

Continuing to protest outside the church in her underwear and pink heels, the first woman who stripped said they decided to protest inside a Christian church because pro-life activists have no problem showing up at abortion clinics and doctor's offices to protest the controversial procedure.

"Christians are not afraid to bother us at healthcare clinics, at doctors' offices [where we're] trying to get essential healthcare, so why the f**k wouldn't we bother you in your own home where the laws are coming from?" she said.

A recently leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court revealed that the conservative majority is likely to overturn the 1973 case Roe v. Wade, which established a federal right to abortion. The question of abortion would be sent back to the states, with each state determining its own abortion restrictions.

Lakewood Church has not responded to media requests for comment on the protest.