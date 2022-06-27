Vandals 'Mistakenly' Damage Center That Serves Mothers and Infants

Vandals opposed to the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade on Friday attacked a pregnancy assistance center in Portland, Oregon, over the weekend.

According to the New York Post, Mother and Child Education Center executive director Maura White, who identifies as a liberal who supports abortion rights, says her nonprofit helps young mothers and babies in need and has no official stance on the legality of abortion.

''My organization,'' White said, ''we are nonprofit, and we help moms, families, kids in need, babies from zero to 5 years old. We're just there to help people. And so they mistakenly thought that we were out here doing anti-abortion [protests] and everything. The violence was horrible.''

The vandals, she added, caused at least $10,000 in damage on Saturday when they smashed windows and spray-painted slogans. White noted that local police had warned her of a potential attack but were sympathetic after the defacement.

White also took account that police have become noticeably less vigilant amid the ''defund the police'' sentiment in the area.

''I do feel that the 'defund the police' movement has definitely impacted their ability to be more proactive in the street,'' she added. ''It's really unfortunate.''

White says that while she supports the right to protest, the unrest in Portland grew after the Supreme Court's decision.

''Free speech,'' she said, ''is not smashing in the very businesses that are helping people, that are helping children.''

She said that her nonprofit assists only those who have already decided to bear children.

''They've already made that choice,'' she pointed out, adding that her organization has also been scrutinized on social media. ''They don't understand what we do.''

White's organization helps new mothers who are struggling to afford necessities for their children such as strollers and diapers,.

''They love their kids,'' she said. ''We're just helping them be the best parents they can be.''

Insurance will cover some of the damage to the nonprofit's structure, but White said she has a high deductible and will have to pay a good chunk herself.

''It's so not fair,'' White declared.