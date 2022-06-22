Police Monitoring Radical Abortion Rights Group Before Supreme Court Decision

A radical abortion rights group was being monitored by law enforcement officials before the Supreme Court's expected ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health, the Washington Examiner reported.

The Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the U.S. Capitol Police, and other law enforcement agencies were monitoring Jane’s Revenge, which has promised violence against anti-abortion groups after an imminent court decision that could overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

Jane's Revenge already has carried out acts of vandalism and firebombings against churches and crisis pregnancy centers that try to dissuade women from seeking abortions and provide anti-abortion counseling to pregnant women.

The militant organization has issued public communiques detailing its plans to target centers that "impersonate healthcare providers in order to harm the vulnerable."

"We are aware of the post, and have shared with our Intel team. When necessary, we will coordinate any enhanced security measures with our local and federal partners," MPD told the Examiner.

A Capitol Police official told the Examiner that the department had been "working closely with our partner law enforcement agencies to prepare for any potential demonstrations in the area of the Supreme Court, including adding additional officers in the area."

The Capitol Police has jurisdiction over legislative branch buildings on the Senate and House sides of the Capitol.

The FBI was investigating attacks targeting health centers and faith-based organizations, the Examiner said.

Jane's Revenge has promised a "night of rage" after last month's leaked draft opinion that indicated the Supreme Court was poised to overturn Roe v. Wade.

"Within the month we anticipate a verdict will be issued that overturns Roe v. Wade, setting in motion an evisceration of abortion access across the so-called United States," the group’s website said.

"This is an event that should inspire rage in millions of people who can get pregnant … and yet, the response thus far has been tepid.

"We have agonized over this apparent absence of indignation. Why is it that we are so afraid to unleash hell upon those who are destroying us? Fear of state repression is valid, but this goes deeper than that."

Attacks previously have occurred in states such as New York, Wisconsin, and Washington, as well as the nation's capital. Some health centers have bolstered their security systems, with some considering adding in-person security during the day, the Examiner said.

Abortion rights advocates insist that crisis pregnancy centers often masquerade as abortion clinics that attract unsuspecting pregnant women and provide them with misleading or medically incorrect information about abortion, the Examiner reported.