March for Life Draws Focus Back to Abortion Ahead of Midterms

Thousands of abortion opponents are expected to gather Friday in Washington, D.C., for the annual March for Life, as signs emerge that abortion could again become a central political issue ahead of the 2026 midterm elections after playing a more muted role in 2024.

Rep. Christopher H. Smith, R-N.J., a longtime pro-life lawmaker and a scheduled speaker at the march, said President Donald Trump is expected to make a policy announcement tied to the issue.

“There’s a number of issues that he could announce, and better not to say it,” Smith told Roll Call this week. “I’ve been told it will be announced on Friday. So I think that’s a good thing. You know, it’s an opportunity for the president to come forward.”

Abortion policy has remained a point of tension within the GOP.

One of Trump’s first executive orders after returning to office in January 2025 directed federal agencies to comply with and enforce the Hyde Amendment, which bars federal funding for most abortions, a move praised by pro-life groups.

Still, some Republicans have expressed concern that Trump may be softening his stance after he said at a December retreat that Republicans need to be “flexible” on abortion.

Those concerns have intensified in recent weeks. Some GOP lawmakers and activists are frustrated that the Trump administration’s Department of Health and Human Services quietly released tens of millions of dollars in Title X family planning funds this month that had been withheld from Planned Parenthood and other clinics since last spring.

Others point to what they see as a lack of action on abortion drugs, particularly mifepristone. Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council, said pro-life advocates have been waiting for stronger moves from the administration.

“It’d be great to get an announcement that the FDA has completed their review, and they’ve acknowledged the dangers of mifepristone,” Perkins told the outlet. “There’s no indication that that’s coming.”

Despite internal GOP unease, Perkins said abortion remains a potent political force that could shape future elections, especially as Democrats seek to revive the issue in 2026.

Perkins noted that pro-life political action committees continue to wield major influence, pointing to Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, which spent $92 million in the last election cycle.

“If there are those that don’t care about the life issue, they should care about the politics of this,” Perkins said. “This is going to be a political problem for those who have sold out the pro-life movement.”