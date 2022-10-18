Biden's DOJ Charges Another Pro-life Activist

President Joe Biden's Justice Department charged another pro-life activist after he and others blocked the entrance to an abortion clinic.

Herb Geraghty, 25, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was charged Friday with impeding the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act and conspiracy against rights offenses stemming from his "blockade" in October 2020 in Washington, D.C. Nine others were indicted in March for participating in the blockade.

According to the DOJ, Geraghty and others intended to "prevent the clinic from providing, and patients from receiving, reproductive health services." If convicted, Geraghty could face up to 11 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $260,000.

The DOJ's press release said and others "forcefully entered the clinic and set about blockading two clinic doors using their bodies, furniture, chains and ropes."

The DOJ says that once the blockade was established, the protesters' activities were live-streamed on Facebook.

The indictment also alleges that all 10 involved violated the FACE Act by using a "physical obstruction to injure, intimidate, and interfere with the clinic's employees and a patient, because they were providing or obtaining reproductive health services."

Geraghty took to Twitter, posting: "Much has already been said about the unjust and political nature of recent arrests and charges brought against myself and other pro-life activists and leaders. It is clear that the Biden administration intends to use the DOJ as a weapon against political dissidents."

Geraghty continued his Twitter thread by saying the unborn "being killed every day in this country, despite the Dobbs decision, are the real victims. These children do not even get a trial before they are put to death."

Geraghty has yet to be arrested, but his indictment comes after the arrest of Mark Houck, a Catholic pro-life activist. In September, Houck was arrested during a SWAT team raid with rifles drawn in view of his children and wife.

Houck, a well-known sidewalk counselor around abortion clinics, was arrested for alleged violations of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act.

Attorney General Merrick Garland has yet to file charges against any pro-abortion group. He has also repeatedly emphasized the threat of pro-life activists and the rise of "right-wing terrorism."