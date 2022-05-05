×
Tags: abortion | pregnancy | liberals | associated press | supreme court

Don't Say Woman? AP Style Suggests 'Pregnant People'

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Thursday, 05 May 2022 05:08 PM

Amid the news of a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that might overturn Roe v. Wade, The Associated Press has issued new style guidance that seems to suggest that writers and media not use the word ''woman.''

This is just weeks after AP picked up Democratic talking points in referring in reports to Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis' parental rights bill as the ''Don't Say Gay'' bill.

Now, AP apparently does not want you to say woman or women — instead suggesting writers and media using AP style use the phrase ''pregnant people'' or ''people who seek an abortion'' to be more inclusive, according to self-proclaimed ''AP reporterette'' Kimberlee Kruesi, who lists pronouns ''she/her'' on her Twitter profile.

The guidance did suggest the usage should be ''confined to stories that specifically address the experiences of people who do not identify as women.''

Thursday, 05 May 2022 05:08 PM
