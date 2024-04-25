Morning Consult Poll: Voters Align With Trump on Abortion

Former President Donald Trump's opinion that the issue of abortion legality should be left to each state is in sync with voters, a new survey showed.

Politico reported a Morning Consult survey asked for a response to states making their own laws on abortion access — with 50% supporting the stance and 35% opposing it.

But the poll shows Trump could be vulnerable on the abortion issue with independents and some GOP voters, Politico reported.

The poll found:

60% of self-identified Republicans say they support states making their own rules on abortion, a number that jumped to 75% when told it's a position backed by Trump.

More than twice the number of Democrats support federal intervention on abortion than believe the issue should be left to the states.

Independent voters favor both federal and state approaches by nearly 50%; 37% oppose the state-based approach; 53% oppose a 15-week ban.

60% of independents and nearly 40% of Republicans are unhappy Roe v. Wade was overturned.

66% of voters say congressional Republicans were responsible for ending abortion rights; 58% say the responsibility lies with Trump, who appointed conservative justices.

46% say they don't trust President Joe Biden's handling the issue; 51% say they disapprove of Trump's handling. Among independents, 25% approve of Trump's handling of the abortion issue compared with more than 33% who approve of Biden's approach.

54% of voters support some exceptions to an abortion ban after 15 weeks; 50% support allowing abortions until fetal viability, 37% support banning abortion except to save the life of the mother.

75% of voters support continued access to IVF, including 64% of Republicans, 78% of voters over 65, and 65% of evangelicals.

The poll has a margin of error of 2 percentage points.