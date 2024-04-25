Morning Consult Poll: Voters Align With Trump on Abortion

Former President Donald Trump's opinion that the issue of abortion legality should be left to each state is in sync with voters, a new survey showed.
Politico reported a Morning Consult survey asked for a response to states making their own laws on abortion access — with 50% supporting the stance and 35% opposing it.
But the poll shows Trump could be vulnerable on the abortion issue with independents and some GOP voters, Politico reported.
The poll found:
- 60% of self-identified Republicans say they support states making their own rules on abortion, a number that jumped to 75% when told it's a position backed by Trump.
- More than twice the number of Democrats support federal intervention on abortion than believe the issue should be left to the states.
- Independent voters favor both federal and state approaches by nearly 50%; 37% oppose the state-based approach; 53% oppose a 15-week ban.
- 60% of independents and nearly 40% of Republicans are unhappy Roe v. Wade was overturned.
- 66% of voters say congressional Republicans were responsible for ending abortion rights; 58% say the responsibility lies with Trump, who appointed conservative justices.
- 46% say they don't trust President Joe Biden's handling the issue; 51% say they disapprove of Trump's handling. Among independents, 25% approve of Trump's handling of the abortion issue compared with more than 33% who approve of Biden's approach.
- 54% of voters support some exceptions to an abortion ban after 15 weeks; 50% support allowing abortions until fetal viability, 37% support banning abortion except to save the life of the mother.
- 75% of voters support continued access to IVF, including 64% of Republicans, 78% of voters over 65, and 65% of evangelicals.
The poll has a margin of error of 2 percentage points.
