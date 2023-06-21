New Poll: Congress Should Pass Pro-life Protections

An overwhelming majority of Americans want pro-life laws passed to protect unborn babies and mothers, according to a new poll.

A Tarrance Group survey found that 77% of voters agree with at least some limits by 15 weeks, when a baby can feel pain.

That included 26% saying abortion should be prohibited throughout pregnancy, and 20% saying abortion should be prohibited after a baby's heartbeat can be detected at six weeks. Both groups added that there are exceptions for the life of the mother, rape, and incest.

Only 15% believe abortion should be allowed throughout pregnancy without any limits, the survey found.

"When it comes to protecting life and supporting women, Americans agree far more than the media will report," Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America President Marjorie Dannenfelser said.

"We believe the science that shows babies in the womb have a beating heart at six weeks, can suck their thumb as early as 10 weeks and feel pain at least by 15 weeks. We believe parents have a right to know if their daughters are considering abortion. And we believe women deserve all the compassion, support and resources the pro-life safety net provides to genuinely empower them — not to be sold an abortion and sent off to figure out how to cope on their own."

Asked about applying their principles legislatively, 59% of respondents would support Congress passing legislation to protect babies after 15 weeks (with exceptions for the life of the mother, rape, and incest), while allowing states to pass more protective laws.

That included majorities of self-described pro-choice voters (53%), independents (52%), and Democrats (51%).

The survey found that 70% of voters agree that there should be a requirement to notify parents when a minor child seeks to have an abortion. That includes 65% of independents, 54% of pro-choice voters, and 54% of Democrats.

A total of 76% of respondents support pregnancy centers that do not perform abortions but instead offer support to people during their pregnancy and after a baby is born. That includes 77% of women, 70% of independents, and 68% of Democrats.

The survey results came nearly a year after the Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization overturned Roe v. Wade, which had legalized the procedure throughout the country.

"A year after Dobbs, nearly half the country has laws reflecting the will of the people," Dannenfelser said. "Americans strongly agree Congress also has a role to play in protecting babies from brutal late-term abortions when they can feel pain.

"We reject the Democrats' radical agenda of tax-funded abortion on demand until birth. Life is winning across America and that’s worth celebrating."