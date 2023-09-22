×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: abortion pills | nebraska | abortion | crime

Mother Sentenced for Giving Abortion Pills to Daughter

By    |   Friday, 22 September 2023 10:09 PM EDT

A 42-year-old woman was sentenced to two years in prison Friday for acquiring abortion pills that her teenage daughter used to end a pregnancy, The New York Times reported.

Jessica Burgess, a resident of Norfolk, Nebraska, was charged by police after they discovered in Facebook messages that she schemed with her 17-year-old daughter to end the pregnancy last year and "burn the evidence."

She was initially charged with concealing a stillbirth. However, after obtaining a warrant for Meta, law enforcement officials found evidence of a medically induced abortion, leading to new charges.

According to prosecutors, Burgess ordered the pills online and gave them to her daughter during the third trimester of her pregnancy, later burying the evidence.

Burgess pleaded guilty in July to violating Nebraska's abortion law, providing a law enforcement officer with false information, and removing or concealing human skeletal remains.

Her daughter was sentenced months ago to 90 days in jail and two years of probation after pleading guilty to removing or concealing human skeletal remains. She was released on Sept. 11 and attended the recent trial.

The police investigation began in late April 2022, before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and when abortion was banned in Nebraska after 20 weeks from conception.

Republican Gov. Jim Pillen signed a 12-week ban into law this May, including regulation of puberty blockers for minors and a ban on gender-altering surgeries for minors, which takes effect on Oct. 1.

Luca Cacciatore

Luca Cacciatore, a Newsmax general assignment writer, is based in Arlington, Virginia, reporting on news and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A 42-year-old woman was sentenced to two years in prison Friday for acquiring abortion pills that her teenage daughter used to end a pregnancy, The New York Times reported. Jessica Burgess, a resident of Norfolk, Nebraska, was charged by police after they discovered in ...
abortion pills, nebraska, abortion, crime
240
2023-09-22
Friday, 22 September 2023 10:09 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved