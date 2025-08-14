Costco Stops Selling Abortion Pill Amid Pressure From Religious Groups

Costco Wholesale Corp. will no longer sell the abortion pill mifepristone at any of its more than 500 pharmacy locations, a move applauded by a coalition of religious investors and conservative activists.

The retailer said it has not seen consumer demand for the prescription drug and declined to say whether pressure from the group influenced its decision, according to Bloomberg.

The coalition — which includes Idaho-based Inspire Investing, the Alliance Defending Freedom, or ADF, and financial officials from Nevada, Ohio, Texas, and Utah — had urged Costco last year to avoid selling the drug.

"This is a very significant win and it's one we hope to build on this coming year," said Michael Ross, legal counsel for ADF's corporate engagement team.

The group now plans to focus its efforts on CVS Health Corp. and Walgreens Boots Alliance, which dispense mifepristone in states where abortion remains legal.

Mifepristone can also be obtained by mail in states that have not banned the procedure.