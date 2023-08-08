Anti-Abortion Group Calls Issue 1 Loss 'Sad Day for Ohio'

Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America issued a statement Tuesday night in response to the defeat of Issue 1, calling it "a sad day for Ohio and a warning for pro-life states across the nation."

The measure that called for the special election would have made it tougher to pass future constitutional amendments by raising the threshold to a 60% supermajority.

The race was called shortly after 8 p.m. local time with the no vote leading 57% to 43% with 60% of the vote counted.

"Millions of dollars and liberal dark money flooded Ohio to ensure they have a path to buy their extreme policies in a pro-life state," SBA said in its statement. "A broad coalition of passionate pro-life Ohioans came together to fight parental rights opponents and try to take victory from the jaws of defeat. But the silence of the establishment and business community in Ohio left a vacuum too large to overcome.

"Sadly, attacks on state constitutions are now the national playbook of the extreme pro-abortion Left. That is why everyone must take this threat seriously and recognize progressives will win if their opponents are scared into submission by the pro-abortion Left. So long as the Republicans and their supporters take the ostrich strategy and bury their heads in the sand, they will lose again and again."