Major Abortion Funder Adds New Restrictions

The National Abortion Federation announced this week that it will only provide funding to help patients afford abortion pill if they take both pills in a state where abortion is legal, The Washington Post reports.

In an email, the nonprofit and its NAF Hotline Fund, announced that after Aug. 29, patients who call the hotline or go to an authorized clinic must affirm that they won't take the pill while in a state where abortion has been outlawed.

Michigan-based abortion provider Renee Chelian told the Post that she isn't surprised by the decision, noting that after the Supreme Court's decision on Roe v Wade, her clinics began to require patients take both pills before they left the state.

Chelian noted one instance in which a pharmacist in Ohio called to ask about pain medication that her clinic had prescribed to a patient who lives in the state, where abortion was banned after six weeks, and asked if the patient had a miscarriage.

"We need to do everything we can to make sure NAF is protected, our doctors are protected, and our patients are protected," Chelian said, adding, "It's post-Roe. There is nothing that's safe anymore."

"It's hard enough to make that trip even if you return home the same day," an unidentified abortion provider in New Mexico told the Post.

"Now my patients are being further regulated unnecessarily by a so-called ally," the provider added, noting that the rules "look like something that an anti-abortion lawyer would write."

Another unnamed abortion provider based in Kansas said: "Lots of patients are [traveling out of state] without telling their community, friends, partners. The poorest and most disenfranchised patients will need to arrange even more child care, time off work and change their story of what is going on."