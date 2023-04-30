×
Mace on Fla. Abortion Ban: Need More 'Compassion'

By    |   Sunday, 30 April 2023 08:27 PM EDT

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., criticized Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, for signing a six-week ban on abortions "in the dead of night."

"Signing a six-week ban that puts women who are victims of rape and girls who are victims of incest in a hard spot isn't the way to change hearts and minds," Mace told CBS's "Face the Nation" on Sunday. "The requirements he has for rape victims are too much, not something that I support. It's a nonstarter."

As a teenager, Mace was raped. In her years in politics, Mace has been steadfast in advocating for a moderate view on abortion.

Not counting states where abortion is banned nearly entirely, Florida's six-week abortion ban, signed by DeSantis on a April 13 at 10:45 p.m., is among the strictest in the country. In cases of rape, incest, or human trafficking, the law permits abortions up to 15 weeks — if the victim provides the physician with "evidence" of the crime.

"We've got to show more care and concern and compassion for women who have been raped," Mace continued. "I don't like that this bill was signed in the dead of night, and it puts him in a very difficult position for a general election, in my opinion."

Mace noted during her interview that a more moderate take on abortion would keep the GOP competitive.

"I think 15 to 20 weeks is the sweet spot," she said. "Democrats often are at 24 weeks, and that's too far for a lot of people. No one wants zero."

