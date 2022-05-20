×
Tags: abortion | michigan

Judge Suspends Michigan's Dormant 1931 Abortion Ban

Abortion-rights demonstrators walk down Constitution Avenue during the Bans Off Our Bodies march on May 14, 2022 in Washington, DC. Abortion rights supporters are holding rallies around the country urging lawmakers to affirm abortion rights into law after a leaked draft from the U.S. Supreme Court exposed a potential decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty)

Friday, 20 May 2022 04:06 PM

A judge on Tuesday suspended Michigan's dormant, decades-old ban on abortion, which means the procedure would not be illegal in the state even if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns its historic Roe v. Wade decision.

The Michigan law, which makes it a crime to assist in an abortion, has been on the books since 1931. But it has had no practical effect since the Supreme Court legalized abortion nationwide in 1973.

The court, however, could throw out that landmark ruling before July, leaving abortion issues for each state to decide.

Court of Claims Judge Elizabeth Gleicher granted a preliminary injunction sought by Planned Parenthood of Michigan, saying the abortion ban likely violates the Michigan Constitution.

“After 50 years of legal abortion in Michigan, there can be no doubt but that the right of personal autonomy and bodily integrity enjoyed by our citizens includes the right of a woman, in consultation with her physician, to terminate a pregnancy,” the judge said.

“From a constitutional standpoint, the right to obtain a safe medical treatment is indistinguishable from the right of a patient to refuse treatment,” Gleicher said.

Gleicher said other Michigan laws regulating abortion will remain in full effect.

The attorney general's office typically defends against challenges to Michigan laws. But Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Democrat, declined to get involved; She, too, believes the abortion ban is illegal and welcomed the injunction.

Instead, Right to Life of Michigan and the Michigan Catholic Conference stepped in to oppose Planned Parenthood.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called the injunction a victory.

It “sends the message that Michigan’s 1931 law banning abortion, even in cases of rape or incest, should not go into effect even if Roe is overturned,” Whitmer, a Democrat, said. "It will help ensure that Michigan remains a place where women have freedom and control over their own bodies."

The lawsuit by Planned Parenthood, which performs abortions, is one of two legal challenges in the state. Whitmer, who supports abortion rights, has asked the Michigan Supreme Court to bypass lower courts and declare the 91-year-old law unconstitutional.

In May, Politico published a leaked draft of a U.S. Supreme Court opinion. The document indicates the court could be poised to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Gleicher, who also serves as chief judge on the Michigan Court of Appeals, informed the parties in April that she makes annual contributions to Planned Parenthood and, as a lawyer, represented the organization in a 1997 case. She said she didn't feel it should disqualify her.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Newsfront
