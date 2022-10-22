VP Harris on Abortion: We're Seeing an Intentional Restriction of Rights

During a conversation on abortion, Vice President Kamala Harris said rights are being restricted.

On Saturday, Harris attended a "moderated conversation on protecting reproductive rights" held at Metro State's auditorium in St. Paul, Minnesota, according to the Twin Cities Pioneer Press.

In tweeting highlights of the conversation, The Hill showed Harris said: "So much about the progress of our nation, when we have tracked it, has been measured by the expansion of rights, and now we are seeing an intentional restriction of rights. What is that saying about the trajectory and the direction of our country?"

Currently, the Democratic Party has control of the House, the Senate with Harris's tie-breaking vote and the executive branch.

After speaking on abortion, the vice president attended a reelection campaign fundraiser in Minneapolis for Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat. The Pioneer Press reported that seating for the event ranged in cost from $50 for a student or "young professional" to $1,000 for "VIP premium seating."

One of the other highlights of Harris' speech was her take on democracy being dualistic.

"I think of democracy as ... there's a duality to it. ... When a democracy is intact, it is extraordinarily strong in the power it gives the people," the vice president stated. "The duality is that on the other hand ... it is only as strong as our willingness to fight for it."