×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: abortion | kamalaharris | minnesota | fundraiser

VP Harris on Abortion: We're Seeing an Intentional Restriction of Rights

(Newsmax/"American Agenda")

By    |   Saturday, 22 October 2022 06:49 PM EDT

During a conversation on abortion, Vice President Kamala Harris said rights are being restricted.

On Saturday, Harris attended a "moderated conversation on protecting reproductive rights" held at Metro State's auditorium in St. Paul, Minnesota, according to the Twin Cities Pioneer Press.

In tweeting highlights of the conversation, The Hill showed Harris said: "So much about the progress of our nation, when we have tracked it, has been measured by the expansion of rights, and now we are seeing an intentional restriction of rights. What is that saying about the trajectory and the direction of our country?"

Currently, the Democratic Party has control of the House, the Senate with Harris's tie-breaking vote and the executive branch.

After speaking on abortion, the vice president attended a reelection campaign fundraiser in Minneapolis for Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat. The Pioneer Press reported that seating for the event ranged in cost from $50 for a student or "young professional" to $1,000 for "VIP premium seating."

One of the other highlights of Harris' speech was her take on democracy being dualistic.

"I think of democracy as ... there's a duality to it. ... When a democracy is intact, it is extraordinarily strong in the power it gives the people," the vice president stated. "The duality is that on the other hand ... it is only as strong as our willingness to fight for it."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
During a conversation on abortion, Vice President Kamala Harris said rights are being restricted.
abortion, kamalaharris, minnesota, fundraiser
231
2022-49-22
Saturday, 22 October 2022 06:49 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved