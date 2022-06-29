Polling Memo: Abortion Topped by Inflation, Crime on List of Voter Concerns

With the congressional midterm elections approaching, a new polling memo from the Republican State Leadership Committee shows that inflation and crime are much more important to voters than the issue of abortion.

When asked what issues they considered most important, 37% of likely voters said the high cost of living and inflation; 16% said the economy in general. Crime and violence were the most important to 9%, while just 8% of voters said abortion was the most important issue to them.

"This data is another reminder that what you see on Twitter and in the press doesn't necessarily capture reality when it comes to voter behavior," the polling memo read. "A little more than four months from Election Day, the political environment is still a disaster for state Democrats, state Republicans have a commanding lead on what is far and away the most important issue to voters, and the issues state Democrats are trying to exploit to distract from Biden’s failing economy are not going to be salient enough to save them come November."

Inflation, jobs, and the economy were the top concerns for 60% of independent voters, while only 21% of independents said abortion is their highest priority.

Among likely voters, 49% reported being willing to vote for a candidate with a differing view on abortion as long as the candidate agreed with them on most other issues.

The Cygnal poll also showed a difficult national political environment for Democrats before the midterms, with 74% of voters saying the country is on the wrong track, and 23% saying it's on the right track.

President Joe Biden’s job approval rating is at 57% unfavorable and 41% favorable. Republican state legislative candidates lead Democrats on the generic ballot 47% to 45%.

The polling memo comes as Democrats focus on abortion access after Friday’s Supreme Court ruling that overturned the 1973 case Roe v. Wade, which established a federal right to abortion.

Since the decision, Democrats have pointed to several polls that show voters are unhappy with the outcome.

In a CBS News-YouGov poll released on Sunday, 52% of voters said the decision was a "step backward," while 31% called it a "step forward."

Published on Monday, an NPR-PBS NewsHour-Marist poll found that 78% of Democrats were more likely to vote in this year's midterms because of the ruling, versus 54% of Republicans who said the same.

The Cygnal poll was conducted June 25-26, with 2,007 likely general election voters in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, Maine, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin. It cited a margin of error of plus or minus 2.19%.